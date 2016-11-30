Extension granted in investigation of suspended Victoria police chief

VICTORIA — British Columbia's police-complaint commissioner has granted a third extension for an RCMP investigation of Victoria's suspended police chief.

Stan Lowe says the investigation into Frank Elsner was supposed to have been completed by Wednesday but it will now have to be done by Jan. 26.

Elsner already apologized for sending messages through social media to the wife of one of his officers, but the police complaint commissioner later ordered a probe into 10 misconduct allegations arising from the original allegation.

None of the allegations has been proven against Elsner.

RCMP Chief Supt. Sean Bourrie says 66 interviews have been done so far and electronic devices and servers at the Victoria Police Department have been examined.

Bourrie says more time is needed because seven additional witnesses must be interviewed and a previous witness who has spoken with investigators has provided new information, requiring a follow-up interview with Elsner.

Lowe says that while investigations involving alleged misconduct by municipal officers must be completed within six months after they begin, the Elsner matter involves a significant body of evidence.