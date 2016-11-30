Independent probe involving Kelowna RCMP finds complaint unwarranted

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The Abbotsford Police Department says it has found no evidence of wrongdoing by an individual at the RCMP detachment in Kelowna, B.C..

Officers from Abbotsford conducted an investigation after a complaint was made in early September.

No other information about the matter has been provided.

Const. Ian MacDonald of Abbotsford police says the investigation, which was launched at the request of the Mounties, has concluded and "did not find evidence that a criminal offence was committed."

Senior RCMP officials did not say who requested the Kelowna investigation and would not comment on the basis of the allegations.