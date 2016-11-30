Workers stranded on the side of a Vancouver high rise rescued safely

VANCOUVER — Three workers are safe after they were stranded more than 100 metres above the streets of downtown Vancouver early Wednesday morning.

Assistant chief Martin Paulson of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says the trio became stuck while doing maintenance on an office building.

Problems with their motorized scaffold left them stranded outside the 29th floor of the Toronto Dominion building.

Paulson says efforts by the fire department's nine-member technical rescue team were complicated by darkness, rain and buffeting winds.

The three workers were winched to safety after about an hour and no one was hurt.