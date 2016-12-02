Friedrich drives Germany to win in 2-man bobsled opener

WHISTLER, B.C. — Francesco Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis of Germany prevailed in the first World Cup two-man bobsled race of the season Friday night, after narrowly avoiding a crash on one of the final turns.

Friedrich's two-run time was 1 minute, 44.21 seconds, which was 0.46 seconds better than the Swiss sled of Rico Peter and Thomas Amrhein. Won Yunjong and Seo Youngwoo of South Korea were third, another 0.02 seconds back.

Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock were the top U.S. finishers, placing seventh. Steven Holcomb and Carlo Valdes were 11th for the U.S., one spot ahead of fellow Americans Codie Bascue and Christopher Kinney.