Vathje wins skeleton World Cup opener

WHISTLER, B.C. — Elisabeth Vathje of Canada won the opening race of the women's skeleton World Cup season Friday night, easily prevailing on the track that hosted the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Vathje's two-run time was 1 minute, 49.25 seconds. It was her second World Cup gold medal, the other coming in Calgary two years ago.

German sliders took the next two spots, with Jacqueline Loelling second in 1:50.09 and Tina Hermann third in 1:50.11.

Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Britain, competing for the first time since winning the world championships that ended the 2014-15 season, was fourth in 1:50.12.

For the U.S., Annie O'Shea was tied for sixth, Savannah Graybill was 10th and Kendall Wesenberg was 19th.