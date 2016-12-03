Humphries wins World Cup bobsled race, Meyers Taylor crashes
WHISTLER, B.C. — Canada's Kaillie Humphries opened the women's World Cup bobsled season with a win Saturday, teaming with Cynthia Appiah to prevail at the Whistler Sliding Center.
Humphries and Appiah finished two runs in 1 minute, 46.53 seconds and were the fastest sled in both heats. Christina Hengster and Sanne Monique Dekker of Austria were second in 1:46.77, while Jamie Greubel Poser and Lauren Gibbs of the U.S. took the bronze in in 1:46.86.
Humphries and Appiah broke the track's start record, with a 5.09-second time in their first heat.
American star Elana Meyers Taylor and push athlete Kehri Jones were leading the competition in the first heat when their day ended in a crash. Jones was ejected from the sled, but both sliders escaped serious injury.
