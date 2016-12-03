WHL Roundup: Jesse Gabrielle scores hat trick, Cougars double up Royals

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jesse Gabrielle scored a hat trick as the Prince George Cougars doubled up the Victoria Royals 4-2 on Friday night in Western Hockey League action.

Colby McAuley had the winner late in the second period for the Cougars (20-6-2) and Ty Edmonds stopped 25 shots in net.

Matthew Phillips and Regan Nagy found the back of the net for Victoria (14-13-2), which suffered its fourth straight loss. Griffen Outhouse turned away 26-of-30 shots in net.

Prince George went 0 for 6 on the power play while the Royals were scoreless on nine chances with the man advantage.

RAIDERS 5 WARRIORS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Simon Stransky struck twice as the Raiders got past Moose Jaw to snap a nine-game losing skid.

Cavin Leth, Austin Glover and Max Martin also scored for Prince Albert (6-20-1). Ian Scott made 31 saves.

Jayden Halbgewachs, Brandon Armstrong and Nikita Popugaev found the back of the net for the Warriors (15-6-4). Brody Willms turned aside 36 shots in net.

BRONCOS 5 HITMEN 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Ryan Graham had two goals and an assist to lead the Broncos over Calgary.

Artyom Minulin, Kaden Elder and Tyler Steenbergen rounded out the attack for Swift Current (15-8-6). Travis Child made 27 saves.

Matteo Gennaro opened the scoring on the power play and Cody Porter turned aside 15 shots in net for the Hitmen (8-13-2).

OIL KINGS 4 BLADES 1

EDMONTON — Lane Bauer had two goals and an assist and Patrick Dea made 20 saves as the Oil Kings beat Saskatoon.

Davis Koch scored once and added two assists, with Will Warm adding the other for Edmonton (13-13-2).

Logan Christensen scored and Logan Flodell kicked out 35-of-37 shots for the Blades (10-17-2).

HURRICANES 5 REBELS 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Tyler Wong had a goal and three assists for the Hurricanes as they beat Red Deer for their sixth straight win.

Jordy Bellerive and Giorgio Estephan both had two goals and an assist for Lethbridge (13-11-3). Stuart Skinner made 28 saves.

Carson Sass, Akash Bains and Adam Musil supplied the offence for the Rebels (13-12-4). Lasse Petersen turned away 28-of-32 shots.

CHIEFS 2 ROCKETS 1 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hudson Elynuik scored the winner late in overtime as the Chiefs topped Kelowna.

Keanu Yamamoto evened the game at 1-1 on the power play for Spokane (11-10-5), with Jayden Sittler making 35 saves.

Kole Lind opened the scoring on the power play and Michael Herringer turned away 19-of-21 shots for the Rockets (15-11-1).

WINTERHAWKS 5 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Henri Jokiharju scored the winner and Michael Bullion made 26 saves as the Winterhawks downed Tri-City.

Joachim Blichfeld, Evan Weinger, Colton Veloso and Skyler McKenzie provided the rest of the offence for Portland (15-12-1), which improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight games.

Michael Rasmussen and Vladislav Lukin had goals for the Americans (16-11-2) while Evan Sarthou stopped 31 shots.

GIANTS 2 WHEAT KINGS 1 (OT)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Dylan Plouffe scored 1:49 into overtime and Ryan Kubic stopped 25 shots as the Giants edged Brandon to snap a six-game slide.

Matt Barberis also chipped in for Vancouver (11-16-2).

James Shearer tied the game at 1-1 in the third period with a goal on the power play for the Wheat Kings (13-9-4). Logan Thompson turned away 22 shots.

SILVERTIPS 4 TIGERS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Patrick Bajkov had three goals and an assist to lead the Silvertips over Medicine Hat and their fifth straight victory.

Kevin Davis scored the eventual winner on the power play in the second period for Everett (20-3-4). Carter Hart made 23 saves.

Brad Forrest, Steven Owre and John Dahlstrom supplied the offence for the Tigers (21-6-1), who had a 10-game winning streak ended. Nick Schneider stopped 20 shots.

THUNDERBIRDS 4 ICE 3 (OT)

KENT, Wash. — Scott Eansor struck twice, including the winner in overtime, and Mathew Barzal tacked on three helpers as the Thunderbirds defeated Kootenay.

Matthew Wedman and Ethan Bear, with a goal and two assists, also scored for Seattle (14-9-3). Rylan Toth kicked out 16 shots in net.

Jake Elmer, Vince Loschiavo and Fefor Rudakov had goals for the Ice (5-17-7), who got 38 saves from Jakob Walter.