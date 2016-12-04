Let it snow: Vancouver prepares for cold snap

The forecast calls for snow this week and city workers are on standby in case the fluffy stuff covers the streets in a blanket of inconvenience.

The City of Vancouver has 44 salt trucks at its disposal and 1,500 tonnes of salt in stock. Major roads and bike lanes will be salted this weekend in preparation, according to a written release.

But Vancouver residents, both house owners and renters, are responsible for shovelling the snow on the sidewalk in front of their home. The path must be clear by 10 a.m., seven days a week.

Temperatures could dip as low as -6 Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada.

