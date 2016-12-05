Notley aims to sell pipeline in B.C. after federal approval sparks protests

VANCOUVER — Some observers say Alberta's premier will have a difficult job trying to convince British Columbians to support a controversial pipeline project between the provinces.

Rachel Notley is in B.C. for two days speaking with various media outlets about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which received federal approval last week.

Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion project would triple the amount of oil already flowing from Edmonton to a marine terminal in Burnaby.

Notley's itinerary does not include any public events and Green Leader Andrew Weaver says that shows she is not engaging with British Columbians as he challenged her to a public debate on the project.

Iain Black, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, says Notley's visit gives her an opportunity to explain to people how Trans Mountain fits into Canada's broader economic picture.

Notley's trip to B.C. does not include a meeting with Premier Christy Clark, but her office says the two premiers will meet in Ottawa later this week during a first ministers meeting.