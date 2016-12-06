Notley says 'Lock her up' chant should be concerning to conservative parties

VANCOUVER — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says chants of "Lock her up" at a rally protesting her plans for a carbon tax reflect the views of extreme groups of people who have migrated to both conservative parties in the province.

Notley says that should be concerning to both the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties because people who are democratically elected shouldn't be confronted with threats of being jailed.

Notley made the comments in Vancouver, where she has been selling the federal approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean spoke at a weekend rally against the tax and at one point, when federal Conservative leadership candidate Chris Alexander referred to Notley, the crowd began chanting: "Lock her up! Lock her up!''

Notley says she knows with "complete conviction" that such views don't reflect the vast majority of Albertans or Canadians and are not a sign of Trump-style politics coming to Canada.