Windshields smashed by slush bombs on Metro Vancouver bridges, drivers say

While winter was blanketing Metro Vancouver roads, it was also gathering slush bombs that shattered windshields as commuters crossed area bridges.

Social media was peppered with reports that chunks of snow and ice were crashing into vehicles with enough force to destroy their windshields as they crossed the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges Monday.

In 2013, the Port Mann Bridge was declared “winter ready” when snow cleaning collars were installed on the bridge. The metal collars, which are guided by a remotely operated device, are designed to clear the bridge’s structure of snow and ice accumulation.

Anybody whose vehicle was damaged by falling ice is asked to contact the Ministry of Transportation.



Of course, Monday’s snowfall is only the first salvo in a week that finds winter in rare form for Vancouver. A mass of cold air is expected to settle over the region Tuesday, which could send overnight temperatures as low as -7.

It’s not much good to look ahead to Wednesday, either, with Environment Canada predicting a daytime high of just -1.

Of course, Monday’s snowfall and the two days of freezing temperatures lined up to follow are merely opening acts for a winter storm scheduled to swing by on Thursday.