Landlord 101: help for reluctant landlords as Vancouver's empty home tax looms

As the City of Vancouver prepares to crack down on the owners of empty condos and houses, the manager of one property management firm says his company is willing to negotiate a lower fee if it will help nudge vacant units on to the rental market.

“If we see that a landlord is willing to be flexible and is perhaps focusing on affordable housing — something that’s very much needed — I can tell you myself that’s something I’m passionate about and I think we would definitely be read to sharpen our pencils to make something like that happen,” said Krishna Mulder, rental manager for Aedis Realty.

The City of Vancouver began sending out letters and emails this week to let residents know they can either rent out empty units or pay a one per cent tax starting in April 2018. The province gave the municipal government the authority to put the empty homes tax in place this summer, and the city passed the tax on Nov. 16.

Vancouver currently has a rental vacancy rate of 0.7 per cent, and rent rates rose by 6.4 per cent between 2015 and 2016 — far beyond the current 2.9 per cent rent increase cap and the highest increase ever tracked by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which surveys rental markets every year.

According to an analysis of electricity usage, around 10,000 units in the City of Vancouver are currently empty, although Statistics Canada census data suggest that figure could be closer to 22,000. If 2,000 of those empty units are rented out, that could increase the vacancy rate to a “healthy” 3.5 per cent, according to city staff.

“I’ve been hearing from residents about their struggles keeping rental housing and how hard it is to find a place to live,” said Coun. Geoff Meggs.

“But I’ve also been hearing a lot of anger about the possibility that there are people who are simply speculating on housing, keeping it empty, hoping that the value would rise.”

The city hopes that a partnership with Landlord BC, a landlord industry group, will help reluctant property owners become landlords. Landlord BC has created a web site specifically for property owners who will be affected by the empty homes tax, and CEO David Hutniak said the organization had already seen around a dozen people pre-register for an upcoming webinar in January.

If property owners don’t want to take on the task of finding and screening tenants themselves, Landlord BC has also compiled a directory of property management companies.

Aedis Realty charges a fee of seven per cent of the monthly rent for a high-end unit, and also charges half a month’s rent when there is turnover, Mulder said.

“When a person brings to us three or four or a larger volume or it’s downtown and it costs a bit more, we’re willing to negotiate,” he said.

Mulder acknowledged that some property owners may be concerned about damage to their property. His own first experience as a landlord was a disaster — “My tenants literally burned my house down”— but that was because he knew nothing about B.C.’s tenancy legislation or how to properly screen tenants.

He contrasted that experience with the “wonderful tenant” in a condo he currently owns.