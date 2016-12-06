Trial involving followers of polygamous sect to hear defence's closing arguments

CRANBROOK, B.C. — A defence lawyer in a trial involving three people with ties to a British Columbia polygamous community is expected to deliver his closing arguments today.

John Gustafson is representing Brandon Blackmore, who is accused of taking a 13-year-old girl into the United States for a sexual purpose in 2004.

Preisthood records found locked away in a Texas ranch and admitted into evidence in the trial show that the girl married Warren Jeffs, the now-imprisoned prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The two other accused, Gail Blackmore and James Oler, face the same charge and have chosen not to hire legal counsel.

Gail Blackmore and Brandon Blackmore are separated as husband and wife and prosecutor Peter Wilson has described her as a willing participant in the alleged offence.