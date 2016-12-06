Whistler RCMP under scrutiny after cell phone seizure

A Vancouver woman is filing a formal complaint with the RCMP, claiming officers arrested her when she refused to give them the passcode to her cell phone.

Valerie Connelly was in Whistler Village on Nov. 19 when she saw what she thought was a fight breaking out. She filmed the incident on her phone, realizing partway through that she was in fact witnessing an arrest.

When police grabbed her phone and asked for the passcode, she refused. She says that’s when the officers arrested her.

“They grabbed my arm, twisted it behind my back and cuffed me. I have bruising and swelling from that,” she told Metro.

“It was very aggressive. The cuffs were digging into my skin.”

RCMP says they are conducting a comprehensive review of the incident.

“I can assure the public that, in due course once the investigation is concluded, we will respond with clarity and accuracy on the outcome to the complainant. We will also ensure that if there were errors around authorities, the appropriate course of action will be taken,” said Sgt. Annie Linteau, spokesperson for RCMP, Lower Mainland Division.

But one civil rights advocate says the officers in this situation had no legal grounds to seize Connelly’s phone and therefore, she had no obligation to provide the passcode.

“We have no understanding of the legal basis of that arrest. It looks very, very suspect,” said Michael Vonn, policy director at B.C. Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA).

Police only have the right to seize evidence – such as a phone – if they either receive permission from the owner, or if officers have reasonable grounds to believe the evidence would be destroyed, she explained.

Connelly says she was detained at the police station for about 30 minutes, where police repeatedly asked for her passcode, she repeatedly asked for a lawyer, and ultimately police released her without charge. She says her phone was not available for pickup until Monday morning.

It was a shock for Connelly, who says she is generally sympathetic to police.

“I have a lot of compassion for them – I think they have a very difficult job. But to use aggression to intimidate to get access to something they have no right to get access to, it’s scary,” she said.

“They claim that it was for evidence, but I think they were just trying to teach me a lesson.”

Vonn says BCCLA is urging the B.C.’s police forces to follow Vancouver Police Department’s lead and issue a memo to officers, reminding them what the lawful grounds are for seizing photographic evidence.

What to do when filming police incidents

1. Stay back while filming

Vonn advises people to give police space when filming to ensure they are not interfering with the scene.

2. Provide contact info