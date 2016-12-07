Fraser Health proposes supervised consumption sites in Surrey

Two supervised drug consumption sites are being proposed in Surrey as British Columbia’s overdose crisis seems to be getting worse.

Fraser Health announced its intention to apply for two sites, at Quibble Creek Sobering and Assessment Centre on 94A Street and behind the Gateway Shelter on 135A Street, by Dec. 30 once it conducts a round of community consultations.

If approved by Health Canada, they would be the first-ever supervised consumption sites in the city, which has recorded 76 of the Fraser Health region’s 211 overdose deaths this year.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner has said she would not support such sites unless they’re linked into a continuum of health services but said Tuesday that the proposed sites meet her criteria and will have the city’s blessing.

“This is a crisis and we have to save lives,” Hepner told Metro. “The two sites they have chosen to move ahead with will give the clients an opportunity for treatment, education and recovery services so I was pleased about that. They’re now going out to consultations so we’ll see how that plays out, but keeping people alive is the top priority.”

Unlike Insite and other supervised services currently being proposed by Vancouver Coastal Health, the facilities in Surrey won’t be limited to only injection drug users.

“We want to make sure we’re able to meet the needs of people using drugs in different instances,” said Fraser Health chief medical health officer Dr. Victoria Lee. “We know looking at the data there’s quite a bit of injection drugs but there are also other forms of consumption so we want to be able to model our health services at those sites.”

The Quibble Creek site will operate two consumption booths that will be open seven days a week for referred clients.

The 135A Street location will be based in a temporary portable behind the Gateway Shelter and will have six booths.

Users at both sites will have access to primary care health services and opioid substitution therapy, Lee said.

The proposal comes at a critical time in the fentanyl-fueled overdose crisis that has killed 555 people in B.C. so far this year, as of Oct. 31.

The emergence of Carfentanil in street drugs, which is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, has seen the number of overdoses in the Fraser Health region spike in November, just as responders were finally starting to come to grips with the crisis.

There were 184 overdoses at emergency rooms in Surrey during the last week of November, up from the weekly range of 50-120 during the public health emergency.

“We were actually seeing some very positive trends in Surrey for about 10 weeks, the lowest numbers since late 2015, and were consistently seeing lower numbers of overdose events,” said Lee. “Unfortunately, we saw a significant spike in overdoses in our emergency departments. The recent numbers and events and tragic deaths in November show that the situation is still quite volatile.”

Fraser Health has made naloxone kits available at 56 locations and have distributed more than 2,300 of the overdose-reversing kit so far this year.

Also on Tuesday, Surrey launched a city centre response plan aimed at providing outreach and access to shelters to drug users and homeless people on 135A Street.

While a new integrated outreach team consists of 12 RCMP officers and four bylaw officers, along with social service workers, Hepner said enforcement won’t be heavy handed.