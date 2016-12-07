Metro Vancouver wants changes to B.C.’s Home Owner Grant

Metro Vancouver wants the province to change the way the Home Owner Grant is allocated as the number of people eligible erodes due to the region’s ultra-expensive real estate.

Fewer people in Greater Vancouver will qualify for the grant (the amount provided by the province to reduce property tax on an owner’s primary residence) as its threshold has not kept pace with property assessments, the regional district said in a release on Wednesday.

More on the Home Owner Grant:

“There has to be some way to address the inequities we’re facing in Metro Vancouver,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore, chair of Metro Vancouver.

“If this continues, it will have a negative impact on our residents that will affect the livability of our region.”

While 91 per cent of B.C. homeowners qualify for the grant, the increase in home prices in the Lower Mainland has resulted in the region’s share dropping to 46.8 per cent, down from 53 per cent a decade ago – despite the fact that its population growth is outstripping the rest of the province.

“With the announcement from B.C. Assessment that there will be another significant increase to property assessments in the range of 30 to 50 per cent, even fewer people including families will be eligible for the grant and as a result they are being priced out of the region,” said Vancouver Coun. Raymond Louie. “The Home Owner Grant is intended to help people but is failing to do so in too many cases.”

Metro Vancouver has commissioned a report on the subject that has suggested a number of ways to amend the grant including having individual municipalities determine the grant eligibility thresholds based on property values in each city.