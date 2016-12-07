Vancouver may give firefighters more cash to fight overdoses: Mayor

Vancouver’s mayor is open to finding more money for the city’s fire fighters, who say they have been overwhelmed by a deadly opioid overdose crisis, as the city prepares its 2017 budget.

“We’re looking at our 2017 budget now, we’re in the final days of considering that,” said Gregor Robertson. “Given the fentanyl overdose crisis and the enormous impact on first responders, particularly at Fire Hall No. 2 at the Downtown Eastside, I’m certainly interested in seeing the option for more funds to support our first responders.”

City council will vote on whether to approve the 2017 budget on Wednesday, which includes a 3.4 per cent property tax hike and a a 4.6 per cent increase in expenditures. In 2016, the city approved a $325 million capital budget, including $27.8 million for new fire trucks.

The Vancouver Fire Fighters Union issued a statement Monday calling for more resources to fight the opioid epidemic, including an additional fire truck for the Downtown Eastside, where fire fighters responded to 1,255 calls in November alone. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid now present in many street drugs, has been detected in 637 B.C. deaths so far this year, and 124 of those deaths have occurred in Vancouver.

On Wednesday evening, the city will host an opioid forum with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users and the Western Aboriginal Harm Reduction Society.