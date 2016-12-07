Vancouver police traffic stop uncovers 56 kilos of cocaine

VANCOUVER — A traffic stop by Vancouver police has resulted in a large cocaine bust.

Police say patrol officers stopped a SUV with two people inside on Tuesday after they saw some suspicious behaviour.

Officers found four kilograms of what they believe is cocaine and had the vehicle towed for a continued search after a warrant was obtained.

Police now say that search turned up an additional 52 kilograms of the suspected drug inside the vehicle.

The two men have been released pending lab tests on the drugs, and police say charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking are expected to be recommended.