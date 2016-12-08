Man sought for two Vancouver bank robberies just blocks apart

Vancouver police are warning of a spike in bank robberies in the city, and on Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down their latest suspect — whom they believe robbed two different Scotiabank branches in the city’s west side using nothing but a written note.

Their suspect, according to Vancouver Police Department spokesman Const. Jason Doucette, is 38-year-old Jason Michael Dagenais. Police described him as six-foot-one, white and with blue eyes.

He has a “lengthy” criminal record, including previous robberies.

“There’s been a recent increase in the number of bank robberies in the city of Vancouver,” Doucette told reporters attending a police station briefing Thursday. “Our investigators are looking at Mr. Dagenais for other potential bank robberies.”

Both robberies for which the man is sought occurred last November. The first one, on the morning of Nov. 10, saw a man enter Scotiabank at 2804 Granville St. near 12th Avenue and hand a teller a “hold-up note,” according to a police statement.

Just four days later, the man is believed to have used the same technique to hold up another of the bank’s branches 2798 West Broadway Ave. near McDonald Street.

In fact, Doucette added, since last November there wave been a “number of other” bank robberies, and the suspect remains at large.

“We have a very high success rate in catching bank robbers,” Doucette said. “If you rob a bank, you’re going to get caught.”