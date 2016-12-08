University of B.C. RCMP say 12-year-old girl found, reunited with mom
VANCOUVER — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Vancouver has been found.
The University of British Columbia's RCMP detachment confirms Thursday evening that Zoe Forsyth-Sanford was located.
She had been reported missing earlier Thursday as she was was last seen at 8 a-m on the university lands.
She failed to show up for two scheduled appointments in the afternoon.
RCMP Sgt. Annie Linteau says she has now been reunited with her mother.