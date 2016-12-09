Snowmaggedon causes transit chaos across Metro Vancouver
Your bus may be late tonight
Your bus might be a little late tonight.
Translink is reporting late or suspended bus service on the following routes:
- 145 SFU: Service suspended. Two shuttles are operating between Production Way Station and SFU.
- 135 SFU: Service is terminating at Hastings & Duthie streets, and 3 shuttles operating between there and SFU
- 210 Upper Lynn Valley: Regular route to Mountain Hwy & Dempsey, then via Dempsey to Underwood terminus.
- 210 Vancouver: Regular route to Coleman & Hoskins, then via Hoskins, Dempsey, Mountain Hwy, regular route.
- 20 Downtown/Victoria: Regular route to Main & Hastings, then detouring via Main, Broadway before returning to Commercial, regular route. (Commercial is very slick between 1st Ave and Hastings St.)
- The 151, 152 and 169 routes are on diversion off Mariner Way in Coquitlam, using Lougheed Highway instead.
Some Skytrain routes are also being delayed because snow and ice on the tracks are setting off intrusion alarms and briefly halting the trains. The alarms are now disabled and attendants are on Expo and Millennium Line trains, but that means the trains may move more slowly than usual.
HandDART has been operating at essential services levels all day today. Seabus is operating normally.