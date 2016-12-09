Worker killed after vehicle slides off hoist at auto repair shop in Vernon, B.C.

VERNON, B.C. — RCMP are investigating the death of an employee at an auto repair shop in Vernon, B.C.

WorkSafeBC spokeswoman Trish Knight Chernecki says Mounties contacted the agency to report that a four-by-four vehicle slid off an elevated hoist and pinned a worker.

She says WorkSafeBC was notified at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday and that two officers are at the shop.

Knight Chernecki says the RCMP would initially investigate any criminal cause before handing the case to the agency.

She says that once the two officers gain access to the site, they will complete an inspection report expected by next week before doing a thorough report detailing cause and prevention issues, though that could take up to six months.