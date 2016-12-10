Snowfall warning ends for Metro Vancouver, still in place in Fraser Valley

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has cancelled a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, but one remains in place for the Fraser Valley with up to 30 centimetres of snow expected.

Increasing concerns related to weather and road conditions prompted Simon Fraser University to cancel exams at its Burnaby campus after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, falling snow and ice prompted officials to close the Alex Fraser Bridge, which connects New Westminster and Richmond with North Delta.

The British Columbia Transportation Ministry says crews worked overnight to monitor and clear the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges.

It had warned that motorists could see temporary lane closures on the Alex Fraser to allow snow and ice to safely melt from the cables.