Canadian Alex Gough races to gold medal finish at luge World Cup
WHISTLER, B.C. — Canadian Alex Gough won the women's World Cup luge race at the Whistler Sliding Centre on Saturday night, as a very strange week on the circuit began winding down.
Gough, from Calgary, won the single-heat competition in 38.796 seconds. Germans took second and third, with Natalie Geisenberger finishing in 38.848 and Tatjana Huefner in 38.850.
Emily Sweeney was the top U.S. finisher, placing fourth. Also for the U.S., Erin Hamlin was sixth and Summer Britcher was seventh.
Victoria's Kimberly McRae finished 19th in 39.518 seconds.