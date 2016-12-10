Canadian Alex Gough races to gold medal finish at luge World Cup

WHISTLER, B.C. — Canadian Alex Gough won the women's World Cup luge race at the Whistler Sliding Centre on Saturday night, as a very strange week on the circuit began winding down.

Gough, from Calgary, won the single-heat competition in 38.796 seconds. Germans took second and third, with Natalie Geisenberger finishing in 38.848 and Tatjana Huefner in 38.850.

Racers ordinarily get two runs at a World Cup, but this competition was truncated because sleds for most racers didn't arrive until Friday night because of shipping delays. Nations Cup races were cancelled , meaning some athletes were stuck in Whistler all week and never got a chance to train or compete.

Emily Sweeney was the top U.S. finisher, placing fourth. Also for the U.S., Erin Hamlin was sixth and Summer Britcher was seventh.