'Reckless' Skytrain incidents lead to safety warning from police

VANCOUVER — Transit Police in Metro Vancouver say a young man's "recklessness" on his 20th birthday led to a gift of fines totalling nearly $300.

Police say the man was riding on the outside of the SkyTrain on the coupler head, or part of the mechanism that connects train cars.

They say he jumped onto the platform at Royal Oak station in Burnaby and boarded the next train, with officers intercepting it at 22nd Street station.

Police say they detained the "slightly intoxicated" Chilliwack man for questioning and he said he was celebrating his 20th birthday.

Officers warned him of the "extreme danger" of his actions and issued him a $115 ticket for riding on the outside of the train as well as a $173 fine for not paying the fare.