Vancouver mayor, community groups sign 101 Days of Action pledge against racism

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson marked the United Nations' International Human Rights Day by signing a pledge to take action against racism for the next 101 days and beyond.

Robertson was joined by representatives of community groups including the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia and Battered Women Services Society on Saturday.

They are calling on Vancouver residents to join them in 101 days for a rally on March 19, in observance of the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination two days later.

The pledge marks a commitment to speaking out against hate and discrimination, working to build bridges across communities and listening to fellow citizens with empathy and compassion.

Robertson says over the last year the city has welcomed refugees from around the world and passed a policy to provide access to city services without fear to people with uncertain immigration status.