‘Ice bombs’ prompt six-hour closure of Alex Fraser Bridge

Falling ‘ice bombs’ forced the full closure of the Alex Fraser Bridge for the first time in its 30-year history on Saturday after falling snow was observed in both travel lanes.

The Ministry of Transportation announced the closure at 11:43 a.m., and the re-opening of the bridge six hours later at 5:47 p.m. This followed reports of damage to 35 vehicles on Monday from falling ice on both the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges, according to ICBC.

Ice bombs!

No ice-related damage to vehicles was reported as of Sunday afternoon on the Port Mann Bridge, after de-icing agents were applied to cables throughout the day.