‘Ice bombs’ prompt six-hour closure of Alex Fraser Bridge

Falling snow and ice prompted the closure of the Alex Fraser Bridge on Saturday

A Ministry of Transportation employee rappels down the Port Mann Bridge in preparation for Saturday’s snowfall.

Falling ‘ice bombs’ forced the full closure of the Alex Fraser Bridge for the first time in its 30-year history on Saturday after falling snow was observed in both travel lanes.

The Ministry of Transportation announced the closure at 11:43 a.m., and the re-opening of the bridge six hours later at 5:47 p.m. This followed reports of damage to 35 vehicles on Monday from falling ice on both the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges, according to ICBC.

No ice-related damage to vehicles was reported as of Sunday afternoon on the Port Mann Bridge, after de-icing agents were applied to cables throughout the day.

Both bridges have a history of falling ice. After a large snowfall in 2012, the Port Mann Bridge was closed for four hours after falling ice damaged 240 vehicles, while 30 vehicles were damaged on the Alex Fraser. De-icing collars were installed on the Port Mann following this storm.

