Three people caught riding the outside of SkyTrain

Three people, including two preteens, put their lives at serious risk in the span of six days when they rode on the outside of a SkyTrain before being detained by police.

In one case, a 20-year old Chilliwack man was celebrating his birthday Dec. 9 by riding on the coupler linking two SkyTrain cars when Transit Police officers intercepted the train at 22nd Street Station in New Westminster.

Police issued him a $115 violation ticket for riding on the outside of a train and a $173 fine for fare evasion.

When asked why the penalty for riding on the outside of a SkyTrain was lower than for not paying fare, a spokesperson for Metro Vancouver Transit Police acknowledged the discrepancy.

“Under the Transit Act, $115 ticket doesn’t seem like much of a penalty for the risk they took. But that’s what’s available,” said spokesperson Ann Drennan.

Fine amounts are laid out in the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority Act, governed by the provincial government.

In another case, two boys – 13 and 14 years old – were caught riding on the outside of the train at 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 4. Officers did not issue them tickets due to their age and the response of their parents, according to a written release.

Police warned all three offenders about the extreme danger of their actions before releasing them, said Drennan.

“These young men, two were very young, they put their lives at risk by doing this. If they had slipped off that coupler and fallen, they would almost certainly had fallen under the train […] they would have been seriously injured or died,” she said.

Drennan says while this degree of recklessness is uncommon, the fact that this happened twice in six days is “concerning.”

This is not something other people should copy, she warned.

“The fact that there were three of them doing this and none of them slipped and fell was nothing short of miraculous.”

It’s a busy start to the holiday season for Transit Police’s 167 officers, said Drennan. Officers have also had to deal with an increased number of liquor offences this past weekend, she told Metro.

“It is a busy time, first of all because so many people use transit because they are going to social functions and don’t want to drink and drive.”