Vancouver releases concept plan for Robson Square plaza

The City of Vancouver has released a high-level concept plan for a future public plaza in the 800 block of Robson Street.

The plan, which will be presented to council on Dec. 14, includes these things:

The road surface will be raised to the level of the existing Robson Square

The block ends will be defined with street furniture and landscaping

The intersections improved on Robson Street at Howe and Hornby streets

Details, like permanent seating, lighting and bike parking as well as services like power and water will be incorporated in the final detailed design.

In April, city council voted to turn the 800 block of Robson, between the Vancouver Art Gallery and The Law Courts, into a permanent plaza. If approved, construction of the plaza is expected to begin in 2017 and will cost $6.5 million.