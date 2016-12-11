News / Vancouver

Vancouver releases concept plan for Robson Square plaza

High-level plan will be presented to city council on Dec. 14. Construction is expected to begin in 2017 and cost $6.5 million.

An artist's rendering of the proposed concept for the permanent Robson Square plaza.

Courtesy City of Vancouver

An artist's rendering of the proposed concept for the permanent Robson Square plaza.

The City of Vancouver has released a high-level concept plan for a future public plaza in the 800 block of Robson Street.

The plan, which will be presented to council on Dec. 14, includes these things:

  • The road surface will be raised to the level of the existing Robson Square
  • The block ends will be defined with street furniture and landscaping
  • The intersections improved on Robson Street at Howe and Hornby streets
The high-level concept plan for Robson Square.

Courtesy City of Vancouver

The high-level concept plan for Robson Square.

Details, like permanent seating, lighting and bike parking as well as services like power and water will be incorporated in the final detailed design.

In April, city council voted to turn the 800 block of Robson, between the Vancouver Art Gallery and The Law Courts, into a permanent plaza. If approved, construction of the plaza is expected to begin in 2017 and will cost $6.5 million.

City staff consulted with more than 2,200 people on ideas for the plaza between Sept. 12 and Dec. 5.

The 800 block of Robson Street was closed to traffic during the 2010 Games and has been the site of seating installations for the past several summers.

