Alex Fraser Bridge closed in both directions due to falling snow debris

The Alex Fraser Bridge has been closed in both directions as of Monday afternoon due to falling snow debris.

Authorities have not said when the bridge will reopen.

The closure "is necessary to protect the travelling public, due to snow build up on the cables and warming temperatures," said the Ministry of Transportation in a written release.

The bridge was also closed for six hours on Saturday due to similar concerns.

Falling ‘ice bombs’ forced the full closure of the Alex Fraser Bridge for the first time in its 30-year history on Saturday after falling snow was observed in both travel lanes.

Both the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges have a history of falling ice. After a large snowfall in 2012, the Port Mann Bridge was closed for four hours after falling ice damaged 240 vehicles, while 30 vehicles were damaged on the Alex Fraser. De-icing collars were installed on the Port Mann following the 2012 storm.