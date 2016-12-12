Fraser Health hosts B.C.’s first ever health hackathon

Fraser Health is hosting a health hackathon in order to find technology-driven solutions to health problems such as drug overdoses and mental health issues in the region.

The event is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take place Jan. 21 and 22, 2017 at Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus, in partnership with the City of Surrey and Innovation Boulevard.

“We’re looking at innovation, health innovation in terms of what does it look like for solutions that are outside the box and whether it will improve quality of patient and population health within our region,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, chief medical health officer at Fraser Health.

She hopes fresh eyes from those not in the health industry can bring new ideas to the authority.

The event’s 80 participants can choose to work in one of nine categories, including take-home naloxone, overdose analytics, and specialist scheduling.

The health authority will give participants access to population and health data in order to help them build apps, analytic programs, and more. All personal information will be exempt, according to Lee, who is also one of the judges at the event.

“All of the data will have individual identifiers removed so no concerns around privacy and confidentiality of data.”

Operational information on subjects such as access to immunization and surgeries will also be available, she said.

Fraser Health Authority is the fastest growing health authority in B.C. with 1.8 million residents, 25,000 staff and 2,600 physicians, according to its website.