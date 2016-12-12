More snow is on the way for Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Some residents in southern British Columbia awoke to fresh snow this morning, but snowfall warnings that forecast more of the white stuff in parts of the region have been cancelled.

The warnings were in effect for Metro Vancouver and areas in the Fraser Valley.

The overnight snow dump prompted multiple school closures in Langley, Surrey, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Tsawwassen.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald says a whopping 60 centimetres of snow fell in Hope, Squamish got 25 centimetres, while 12 centimetres of snow accumulated in North Delta.

BC Hydro says it's working to restore power to customers in Surrey and White Rock after a tree fell on some wires.

But Simon Fraser University students will still have to write their final exams because all three campuses, in Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver, are open.

MacDonald says cooler temperatures are expected this week, with the mercury dipping to —9C overnight tomorrow.

He says there's a low chance of some flurries in the region on Thursday, and the next notable storm may arrive around Dec. 20.

As for a white Christmas, he says that depends on the area.

"We've only had snow on the ground one out of 10 years in Vancouver at Christmas but given all the snow we've had recently and the cold outlook, we're not going to be losing all the snow that's on the ground right now."