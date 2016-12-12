National carbon plan ‘completely misses the point’: B.C. environmental group

British Columbia’s environmental bloc continues to have strong but mixed feelings about Canada’s first-ever national carbon framework, reached Friday in Ottawa.

Canada’s premiers and territorial leaders managed to hammer out a deal by the end of Friday, despite two holdouts — Saskatchewan and Manitoba — who refused to sign on.

The Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change “will apply across 100 per cent of this country,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boasted, starting in two years at $10-a-tonne of emissions, and ramping up in order to curb greenhouse gases to nearly one-third of 2005 levels by 2013.

But B.C.’s environmental movement was far from impressed that their province nearly joined the dissenting premiers’ ranks, threatening to walk out at the last minute.

“Premier Christy Clark almost sunk the deal,” lamented the Vancouver-based Wilderness Committee in a statement, “but says she received ‘flexibility’ in the agreement, with B.C. getting to decide if or when it will increase its carbon price.

“This raises serious concerns that B.C. will continue to use laggard provinces as an excuse to delay climate action.”

Although the non-profit organization said the framework was “a much-needed start” to cutting greenhouse gas emissions, it also argued it “completely misses the point … it fails to hold the provinces to account and defeats its purpose by ignoring rising emissions from the tar sands.”

Clark defended her decision to use hardball tactics to push for more flexibility, citing concerns that the price plan was unfair to the province, which has already imposed a carbon tax since 2008 — while some provinces including manufacturing giant Ontario have preferred cap-and-trade tools over new taxes.

Clark said that's not fair to provinces like B.C. and Alberta with carbon taxes of $30.

"It's got to be a fair deal,” she explained to reporters. “And you have to have one price for all Canadians if it's going to be a national price.”

B.C.’s carbon tax has been frozen at $30 per tonne since 2013. As part of the new framework, it will need to rise in lockstep with Canada’s national carbon pricing scheme, which would see carbon prices rise to $50 per tonne by 2022.

But Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall lashed out at the Canada-wide framework, which in the past he has deemed a "betrayal." He warned that a price on emissions would "threaten" jobs in "carbon-intense industries."

"I am going to defend the interests of the province,” Wall said. “We will be participants in the battle on climate change … No one ought mistake this for a lack of interest or will or desire to impact this issue. But if it’s a carbon tax and it’s imposed federally, we’re not signing on.”

But despite failing to get all provinces on board, the framework “for the first time” saw the majority of governments work “together to hit a national climate target,” argued Merran Smith, executive director of the Simon Fraser University-based think tank Clean Energy Canada, in a statement. “That’s real progress.

“It’s unfortunate Saskatchewan decided not to sign onto this national effort, and that Manitoba opted out for now—but it’s good news that the rest of Canada is moving ahead regardless.”