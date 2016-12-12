Search to resume for missing skiers on Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver

VANCOUVER — A search for two missing skiers who were caught in an avalanche while skiing out of bounds on Cypress Mountain is set to resume this morning.

North Shore Rescue says it's commencing air operations out of a local search-and-rescue station at 7:30 a.m.

Search manager Doug Pope says the men were struck by an avalanche yesterday afternoon while skiing in an out-of-bounds area called Tony Baker Gulley.

Crews were forced to suspend their search yesterday evening due to a high avalanche risk and the men spent the night on the mountain.

Pope says crews advised the men to stay put and gave them instructions on how to stay warm.

Conditions remain extremely hazardous on North Shore mountains with Avalanche Canada warning that thick new slabs will be reactive to human triggering.