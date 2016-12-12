Site C dam project forces expropriation of B.C. farm family this spring

VICTORIA — BC Hydro is seizing the home of a family staunchly opposed to the Site C dam in order to make way for the controversial hydroelectric project.

Jessica McDonald, the company's president and CEO, says the terms of the expropriation mean Ken and Arlene Boon must be out of their home by May 31 so construction on the $8.8-billion megaproject in northeast B.C. can move forward.

But McDonald says the agreement allows the family to continuing farming their land for two more years before they must leave the property.

She says the agreement was not reached by consent but was signed last week by the Boons and the B.C. government.

The Boons are long-time farmers in northeastern B.C. and have fought the project in court, but could not be immediately reached for comment.