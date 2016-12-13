Arrest made in Port Coquitlam crime spree

A crime spree in Port Coquitlam that saw lockers at a community centre lockers pilfered for car keys and credit cards has ended and area man reunited with his car and his daughter reunited with a red plush teddy bear.

Port Coquitlam RCMP’s prolific target team had made a special effort to return the teddy bear after Virgil Roatis had informed them of its importance to his daughter.

“I don’t feel like I was a victim. If anything this reinforced the great sense of community I feel here,” said Roatis, in a statement Tuesday.

RCMP were investigating 15 incidents in the Port Coquitlam area where someone was breaking into lockers at the Hyde Park Recreation Centre and stealing fobs, keys, and credit cards. The keys were used to steal vehicles and purchases were made on the credit cards.

On Dec. 7, 2016 a man was arrested driving a stolen vehicle on Ford Road in Pitt Meadows. A search warrant of a nearby house recovered a 2014 Acura TL and a 2012 Ducati motorcycle, as well as an ipod and iphone 6 and a plush red teddy bear.