TransLink preps for massive service change

TransLink will be changing a total of 22 bus routes throughout the Lower Mainland beginning on Dec. 19 following the opening of the Evergreen Line SkyTrain to Coquitlam.

Several routes operating between downtown Vancouver and Coquitlam and Burnaby Mountain will be discontinued, while other direct routes, often servicing the same regions, will be introduced. Commuters are encouraged to consult the TransLink website for updates of the route changes or to make use of their online trip planner.

“As far as the Tri-Cities is concerned, this is the second biggest service change we’ve made in our history,” said Chris Bryan, senior media relations advisor for TransLink.

Perhaps most significant for downtown commuters, the West Coast Express Trainbus will be discontinued as of Dec. 30. The Trainbus is a bus service that runs between Waterfront Station and Mission City during non-peak times, also stopping in Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Commuters travelling from downtown to Mission or Maple Ridge will need to take the SkyTrain to the Coquitlam Central Station, then transfer to the 701 bus, whose route will be extended to Mission.

A search on TransLink’s online trip-planner revealed that this route would add between five and 10 minutes to commute times for commuters during off-peak times.

TheWest Coast Express train will still operate regularly during peak times in the morning and late afternoon.

Major route changes expected

The C21 along Beach avenue and C23 along Davie street routes will be combined into a new 23 route which will run through Yaletown and Davie village along beach avenue.

The 97 B-line from Lougheed station to Coquitlam, and the 190 route from downtown to Coquitlam will be discontinued

A new 95 B-line will replace the 135 from downtown to SFU. The number of stops along Hastings will be reduced.

The 160 route will now begin at the Courteney bus loop on Hastings st instead of Burrard station, continuing through to Port Coquitlam station.

The 143 route will switch to a loop between Burquitlam station and SFU, and will no longer run along Como Lake Ave.

A 151 route from Burquitlam Station to Coquitlam Station will service Como Lake.