Safety board to report on B.C. fishing boat capsizing that killed three

RICHMOND, B.C. — Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board are scheduled to release a report today about a commercial fishing boat that capsized last year near Tofino, B.C., killing three men.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre has said the Caledonian's crew was trying to haul in a net on Sept. 5, 2015, when the boat listed.

It capsized and sank about 55 kilometres west of Estevan Point off Vancouver Island.

A fourth man was rescued from a life-raft hours later.

The BC Coroners Service identified Wesley Hagglund, Keith Standing and Doug White as the men who died in the accident.

Hagglund was skipper of the 33-metre dragger, while Standing was his engineer and White was a deckhand.