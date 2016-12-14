Safety board to report on B.C. fishing boat capsizing that killed three
RICHMOND, B.C. — Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board are scheduled to release a report today about a commercial fishing boat that capsized last year near Tofino, B.C., killing three men.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre has said the Caledonian's crew was trying to haul in a net on Sept. 5, 2015, when the boat listed.
It capsized and sank about 55 kilometres west of Estevan Point off Vancouver Island.
A fourth man was rescued from a life-raft hours later.
The BC Coroners Service identified Wesley Hagglund, Keith Standing and Doug White as the men who died in the accident.
Hagglund was skipper of the 33-metre dragger, while Standing was his engineer and White was a deckhand.
Hagglund, who was 55, was a resident of Duncan. Standing, 48, and White, 41, lived in Port Alberni.
