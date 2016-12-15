Man targeted by Creep Catchers sentenced to prison for child luring

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A British Columbia man targeted by the vigilante group Creep Catchers has been sentenced to prison.

Sixty-seven-year-old Don Putt was sentenced to six months, but with credit for time served he will spend five months and two days behind bars.

Putt pleaded guilty this week to one count of child luring after he was recorded in October by Fraser Valley Creep Catchers.

He thought he was meeting a 12-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant in Chilliwack, B.C.

It's believed to be the first time in Canada that a Creep Catchers sting has resulted in jail time.