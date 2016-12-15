Streaming sales may be music’s saving grace: Local musicians

The year 2016 may be remembered as the year streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music stopped the hemorrhaging of music sales revenue.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the first half of 2016 saw music revenue from streaming services overtake paid digital downloads by a wide margin for the first time. Canadian data saw similar trends; total aggregate streams of music in Canada, including from ad-supported sites like YouTube and subscription services like Spotify, grew to 34 billion from 26 billion in 2015.

During the same period, overall sales of digital and physical albums were down 21 per cent from $24 million in 2015 to $19 million in 2016 year-to-date, according to Paul Shaver of Nielson Music Canada, which tracks consumer behaviour.

"It's definitely growing for all involved for sure, as we see the increases going up year-over-year, it has to be increasing for everybody,” said Shaver.

“There's still a value gap, unfortunately, from the traditional model of a physical CD that you hold or something you download.”

This growth in streaming services is largely being credited for the last two years of music revenue growth in the U.S. and Canada following a dismal year in music sales all around in 2014.

But the change to streaming service revenue has not been without controversy. Some artists have decried the low royalty rates paid to artists. The rates they are paid are often determined by music labels, which have their own contracts with streaming services.

Others have actively criticized the entrance of ad-supported services like YouTube into the subscription services market. Music Canada, which represents record labels, has criticized YouTube in particular for “not paying normal music licensing rates due to the misapplication of a legislative framework called ‘safe harbours.’”

But some local artists see the growth in streaming music as a largely positive development.

For Nat Jay, a Vancouver-based singer-songwriter, album sales revenues have remained largely unchanged with the rise of streaming services.

"I think that it's helpful actually for a lot of musicians. For a while, people weren't buying music at all. They were just illegally downloading."

Zachary Gray, the singer and guitarist of the Vancouver-based indie-pop band the Zolas, whose third album Swooner was released last March, said that earning revenue from album sales remains daunting.

“I think we’ll look back at this era as a lost decade,” he said, referring to the challenges of making a living as a recording artist.

But, as a music fan, Gray can’t deny the appeal of having ready access to millions of tracks on his smartphone.