Province the next battleground against asbestos: BC Federation of Labour

The British Columbia Federation of Labour says their next battleground against asbestos is in Victoria.

The federation’s president, Irene Lanzinger, praised the federal government’s intention, announced Thursday, to ban the production, importation and exportation of asbestos products in Canada.

But more work needs to be done on a provincial level to protect workers from the harmful material, which is linked to more than 2,000 fatal cancer and other related diseases every year.

“This is the leading cause of death for workers so it’s about time,” said Lanzinger. “I will say, though, that this ban is not everything that needs to be done.”

The next step, she said, is for the province to license asbestos removal firms and require mandatory certification for workers tasked with handling and removing it from buildings.

Lanzinger said she’s concerned about the number of firms that have been found to be in violation of WorkSafe BC orders and continue to expose their employees to risk.

“The removal of asbestos is a huge problem,” she said. “I think government do share our concern, they recognize that but they have not committed to what we suggest in terms of certification and licensing.”

Washington State has a licencing and certification model in place for companies that remove asbestos, Lanzinger said.

“We’re going to keep at it, we’ll continue pushing our provincial government to do something about it,” she said.

WorkSafe BC says workplace exposure to asbestos is “a major concern” and has extensive guidelines employers must follow.