Vancouver police say man who tried to remove officer's gun from holster arrested

VANCOUVER — A man who allegedly tried to remove a gun from a Vancouver police officer's holster has been charged.

Police say several 911 callers reported seeing a man pushing pedestrians at an intersection on Tuesday and that an elderly woman was shoved to the ground.

The Vancouver Police Department says in a release when two officers arrived the suspect gave a false name and became belligerent as they tried to speak with him.

Police say that when the man was told he was under arrest and asked to put his hands behind his back, he grabbed an officer's gun and tried to pull it from the holster.

The release says it took three officers, including a North Vancouver Mountie who was nearby on an unrelated matter, to force the suspect's hand off the firearm before he was arrested.