Districts ‘likely in violation’ of B.C. School Act: lawyer

“It’s definitely not limited to Langley,” said immigration lawyer Laura Best, with Embarkation Law, describing several cases in her law practice of immigrant children being denied B.C. schooling. “It’s frustrating as a lawyer to see discrepancies across different school boards.”

This week, Metro investigated the cases of three families in three school districts who, for different reasons, found their children denied a public education over parents’ immigration status.

According to the B.C. School Act, “A person is entitled to enrol in an educational program provided by the board of a school district if the person is of school age, and is resident in that school district.”

An education ministry spokesman said, “eligibility for free public education is based on residence rather than citizenship or immigration status.”

Education Minister Mike Bernier refused Metro’s repeated interview requests since Tuesday, his office emailing: “All districts must adhere to the School Act in B.C.”

Best agreed that the “ministry is absolutely right, its legal interpretation is correct” on enrolment rules. “The Langley school district is likely in violation of the provincial legislation.”

But the issue shouldn't just be decided case-by-case, argued a member of the School for All campaign.