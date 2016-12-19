RCMP in Surrey, B.C., investigate after six-year-old drowns in bathtub
Staff Sgt. Murray Hedderson says that police have spoken to the adults in the home to determine what happened.
SURREY, B.C. — RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after a six-year-old boy drowned in a bathtub.
Police were called to a home in the Whalley neighbourhood just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
They say first responders worked for more than an hour to revive the youngster but he could not be saved.
Staff Sgt. Murray Hedderson says, in a news release, that police have spoken to the adults in the home to determine what happened.
He is not saying how the adults may have been related to the child and names are not being released.
