RCMP in Surrey, B.C., investigate after six-year-old drowns in bathtub

SURREY, B.C. — RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after a six-year-old boy drowned in a bathtub.

Police were called to a home in the Whalley neighbourhood just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

They say first responders worked for more than an hour to revive the youngster but he could not be saved.

Staff Sgt. Murray Hedderson says, in a news release, that police have spoken to the adults in the home to determine what happened.