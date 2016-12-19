Thousands of transit riders stranded in ‘snowpocalypse’

One hundred fifty minutes after Kiran Sugathan secured his coveted spot at the front of the queue for the 99 B-Line bus at Commercial-Broadway station, he was no closer to getting to work on Monday.

“I've been waiting from 6 a.m.,” he told Metro at 8:30 a.m. “I don’t want to miss my job.”

Behind him: 370 other commuters frustrated by the lack of buses on one of Vancouver’s busiest transit corridors. Across the street at the No. 9 stop, another 75 would-be riders lined up.

Meanwhile, the chaos was compounded inside the station where Metro counted 260 commuters prevented from boarding trains due to a “major incident” that just happened — the police had shot a knife-wielding man at 29th Avenue Station.

Twitter users branded the event a “snowpocalypse,” although it was predicted by forecasters — leading many to voice frustration at what seemed to them like a lack of preparation.

A TransLink staff person roamed the line assuring University of British Columbia students their morning exams were cancelled, and that buses were not arriving yet “because the roads haven't been plowed … They're trying to dig them out.”

If Sugathan was worried about being in trouble for being hours late to his job, his cheerful demeanour concealed it well.

“The funny thing is, I found my supervisor also waiting for the bus,” he said, gesturing to the second person in line.

“This is the new normal for transit,” Sugathan’s supervisor Jake Hossain told Metro. “There’s literally nothing we can do.”

Throughout the morning, TransLink staff tweeted their apologies for a litany of other delays caused by everything from “snow accumulations tripping safety alarms along the system,” to “a tree fallen over the tracks,” and “a medical emergency.”

“Currently, many bus routes across the region are reporting stuck buses and impassable roads,” the agency tweeted. “Expect delays and dress warm.”

Asia Przyborowska and her mother Maggie waited for the No. 9 bus for nearly two hours to get to a Vancouver General Hospital appointment.

“We set out at 6:45 a.m. this morning,” Maggie said, holding up a newspaper and a pen. “It's a bit cold, but at least we've got the Metro crossword puzzle to do.”

For coworkers Sugathan and Hossain, the snowy roads were obviously the main culprit Monday — but with numerous weather warnings, and several previous snowstorms to practice with, they laid blame with the city and TransLink.

“At least 10 per cent of their buses should be equipped for this kind of weather condition,” Sugathan said. “Not all of them, but just one-in-ten would be enough. They really should do something.”