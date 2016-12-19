Trudeau to visit Vancouver on Tuesday, but no public events planned

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Vancouver on Tuesday, but there are no public events on his itinerary.

Trudeau is scheduled to sit down with the editorial board of the Vancouver Sun for an interview that will be streamed live on Facebook.

He also has interviews with two radio stations, News Talk 980 CKNW and News 1130.

This will be the prime minister's first visit to the city since his government announced its support late last month for the expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline to the Vancouver area.

The expansion would triple capacity to about 890,000 barrels per day of oil on the 1,150-kilometre pipeline route between the Edmonton area and Kinder Morgan's marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C.