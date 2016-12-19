Vancouver to open community centre as warming shelters again

More than 150 people used the Vancouver’s community centres as warming shelters Sunday night and the city plans to keep the three centres open again Monday night.

The West End Community Centre saw 38 people come in from the cold Sunday night while Creekside and Britannia saw 25 and 30 people, respectively.

The city will continue to keep these three community centres overnight on Monday, according to a written release.

The Khalsa Diwan Society also opened its doors and sheltered 17 people from the rain and snow. Yellow Cab gave people a ride to the warming shelters free of charge.

People will be able to receive hot beverages at the warming shelters and space to spend the night if they wish.

Vancouver has 956 permanent shelter beds and 195 temporary shelter beds. Up to 234 more beds are available during extreme weather.