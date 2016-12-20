Dreaming of a white Christmas in Vancouver? Bet on it

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Vancouver has a 10 per cent chance of getting one and the last time it happened was in 2008, according to Environment Canada.

People can even make bets on the phenomenon, with B.C. Lottery Corporation giving it 29/50 odds with a 63 per cent implied probability of a snowy Christmas as of Tuesday.

That means a $10 bet, if successful, would yield a $5.80 profit.

The BCLC White Christmas game rules define ‘White Christmas’ as snow falling at the weather station at Vancouver International Airport.

“We are giving people a fun way to experience the weather differently, especially during this festive time of year,” said Doug Chen, BCLC spokesperson.

“After several snow storms in the past few weeks, our odds makers are giving Vancouver quite favourable odds.”

Those odds can change depending on different weather events, he told Metro.

But an Environment Canada meteorologist says Metro Vancouver will see a much warmer system coming through the region leading up to Christmas.

“It has been a little while so we are due, but the cards may just not line up quite properly. This warm air is coming a little too early for it,” said Ross MacDonald.

But he offered some hope for those crossing their fingers for fresh powder on the 25th.