Construction set to begin on Vancouver's first temporary modular housing project

Vancouver is set to break ground on its first temporary modular housing development.

The $3.5-million project, planned for 220 Terminal Ave., will see modular units installed over the next week. The building should be completed within six weeks, and residents moving into the units in late February, according to developers.



Once finished, the project will create 40 new single-occupancy suites on a vacant property awaiting development. The units each have their own bathroom, kitchen and living space, as well as shared laundry and amenity space.

In September, the City of Vancouver selected Calgary-based Horizon North to build the project near Main Street and Terminal Avenue.

Formerly promoted as "1500 Main St.," the city said the development can showcase its hopes to have build similar projects on 10 other vacant sites across Vancouver.