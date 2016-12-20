Coquitlam students design experiment for International Space Station

Few Canadians could boast they have sent something into space but two Coquitlam high school students are now in that elite group after their science experiment was selected for a trip to the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronauts at the space station will conduct the experiment, designed by Alexa Durand and Brenda Shen, from Riverside Secondary.

They received the good news in the principal’s office two weeks ago.

“It was awesome. We were so excited. We honestly couldn’t believe it. We were so happy we were chosen and this is something that doesn’t come around often,” said Shen.

The students entered their experiment into the NASA-sponsored Student SpaceFlight Experiments Program (SSEP), which allows students to use the ISS as a science lab. The Coquitlam pair was one of two Canadian teams selected in the finals.

The 17-year-olds want to find out whether micro-gravity – where objects appear to float, like they do in space – increases the strength of a type of concrete made with a by-product of fossil-fuel combustion.

If the experiment suggests their hypothesis is correct, the concrete, called fly-ash concrete, could become a more common building material for construction companies. It could benefit both the construction industry and the environment, they said.

Durand and Shen got the idea at an orientation held by the district for students aiming to apply to the SSEP.

“We had an orientation at Heritage Wood Secondary School and the whole building is made out of concrete – the walls, the classrooms – and we got the idea from there,” said Durand.

From there, the pair conducted preliminary experiments in ice cube trays and wrote a five-page research proposal for the competition. It was an undertaking the two could not have achieved without the help of teachers and community members, said Shen.

Simon Fraser University even let the students use some of its equipment for the project, including a petrographic microscope (a device used for rocks) and mechanical tester to determine the strength of concrete samples.

“This is definitely something we couldn’t do by ourselves. It was a team effort. We really appreciate the help,” said Shen.

The students are planning to enter the Greater Vancouver Regional Science Fair in 2017 while they wait for astronauts to conduct their experiment on the ISS. A rocket will transport the necessary materials and equipment on June 1st, said Durand.